Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 07:28 Photo ID: 6605696 VIRIN: 210225-N-YO710-061 Resolution: 5388x3592 Size: 5.84 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Working Mothers with New Nursing Pods [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.