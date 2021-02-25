Facilities Support Branch’s (Code 985) Engineer Technician Bobby Pruitt, Engineer Caleb Steckmann and FWP Waterfront Ombudsman Michelle Johnson check a few things inside of NNSY’s new nursing pod located in Bldg. 298.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 07:28
|Photo ID:
|6605696
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-YO710-061
|Resolution:
|5388x3592
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Working Mothers with New Nursing Pods [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Supports Working Mothers with New Nursing Pods
