    Midshipmen are introduced to LPDs [Image 3 of 4]

    Midshipmen are introduced to LPDs

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210418-N-PC065-1090 NORFOLK, Va. (April 18, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Pommenville, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), points out different work stations in combat control to midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy, April 18. Several fleet orientation weekends were conducted throughout April so more than 500 midshipmen could be introduced to the surface and amphibious warfare force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    This work, Midshipmen are introduced to LPDs [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

