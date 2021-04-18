Midshipmen are introduced to LPDs

210418-N-PC065-1069 NORFOLK, Va. (April 18, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Edward Lopez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), explains the different consoles in central control station to midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy, April 18. Several fleet orientation weekends were conducted throughout April so more than 500 midshipmen could be introduced to the surface and amphibious warfare force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

