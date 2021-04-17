210417-N-NQ285-1036

PLYMOUTH, England (April 17, 2021) Seaman Litzy Velasquez, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), handles line during a sea and anchor evolution, April 17, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6605273 VIRIN: 210417-N-NQ285-1036 Resolution: 4327x3091 Size: 966.43 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Reaches England [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.