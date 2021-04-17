210417-N-NQ285-1054
PLYMOUTH, England (April 17, 2021) Seaman Abdul Mohammed, left, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Conner Chambers, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), maintain a line during a sea and anchor evolution, April 17, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 02:43
|Photo ID:
|6605274
|VIRIN:
|210417-N-NQ285-1054
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|833.65 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carter Hall Reaches England [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
