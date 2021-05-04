Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force onboard amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans [Image 1 of 2]

    JAPAN

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (April 6, 2021) - Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Joshua Reid, from Bakersfield, Calif., gives a tour of the ship’s medical facilities to members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) onboard amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18), Japan April 6, 2021. New Orleans, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force onboard amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

