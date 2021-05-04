Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force onboard amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans

SASEBO, Japan (April 6, 2021) - Operations Specialist 3rd Class Mika Paligo, from Sacramento, Calif., gives a tour of the ship’s combat information center to members of the Japan Maritime Self- Defense Force (JMSDF) onboard amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18), Japan April 6, 2021. New Orleans, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

