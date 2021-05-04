Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 3]

    2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Lopez 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Glenn Henke, Commander of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation on Osan Air Base, South Korea. The event symbolizes the continuous efforts towards building, maintaining, and sustaining a professional, safe, and healthy workplace - free from sexual harassment and sexual assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:35
    Photo ID: 6605128
    VIRIN: 210405-A-KI441-196
    Resolution: 3847x2565
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing
    2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing
    2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT