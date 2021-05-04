Col. Glenn Henke, Commander of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation on Osan Air Base, South Korea. The event symbolizes the continuous efforts towards building, maintaining, and sustaining a professional, safe, and healthy workplace - free from sexual harassment and sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 23:35
|Photo ID:
|6605128
|VIRIN:
|210405-A-KI441-196
|Resolution:
|3847x2565
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT