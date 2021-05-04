Col. Glenn Henke, Commander of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, delivers a speech to Soldiers on the importance Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Osan Air Base, South Korea. The event symbolizes the continuous efforts towards building, maintaining, and sustaining a professional, safe, and healthy workplace - free from sexual harassment and sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 23:35
|Photo ID:
|6605127
|VIRIN:
|210405-A-KI441-133
|Resolution:
|4523x3015
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS
