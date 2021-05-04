Col. Glenn Henke, Commander of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, delivers a speech to Soldiers on the importance Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Osan Air Base, South Korea. The event symbolizes the continuous efforts towards building, maintaining, and sustaining a professional, safe, and healthy workplace - free from sexual harassment and sexual assault.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 23:35 Photo ID: 6605127 VIRIN: 210405-A-KI441-133 Resolution: 4523x3015 Size: 6.03 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.