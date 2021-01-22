Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Professional Development

    NCO Professional Development

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Lopez 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk, 35th Air Defense Artillery Command Sergeant Major, conducts a non-commissioned officer professional development class on the Army's promotion system process from sergeant first class to sergeant major. Belk spoke of the importance of knowing the system and process in order to take control of you career.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Professional Development [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO Professional Development
    NCO Professional Development

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

