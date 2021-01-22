NCO Professional Development

Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk, 35th Air Defense Artillery Command Sergeant Major, conducts a non-commisioned officer professional development class on the Army's promotion system process from sergeant first class to sergeant major. Belk spoke of the importance of knowing the system and process in order to take control of your carreer.
