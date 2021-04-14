The Diamond Brigade Concludes Warfighter 21-04 and Prepares To Head Home

Soldiers throughout the 75th Field Artillery Brigade from Fort Sill, OK, work together in order to tear down their tactical operations center at Fort Hood, Texas, on April 14, 2021, after concluding warfighter 21-04. During III Corps and Fort Hoods largest Warfighting exercise which is scheduled from April 5th to April 15th, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade served as the Corps Field Artillery Headquarters, delivering both lethal and non-lethal fires. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)

