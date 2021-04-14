Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Diamond Brigade Concludes Warfighter 21-04 and Prepares To Head Home [Image 6 of 9]

    The Diamond Brigade Concludes Warfighter 21-04 and Prepares To Head Home

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers throughout the 75th Field Artillery Brigade from Fort Sill, OK, work together in order to tear down their tactical operations center at Fort Hood, Texas, on April 14, 2021, after concluding warfighter 21-04. During III Corps and Fort Hoods largest Warfighting exercise which is scheduled from April 5th to April 15th, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade served as the Corps Field Artillery Headquarters, delivering both lethal and non-lethal fires. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Tactical Operation Center
    Warfighter
    WFX 2104

