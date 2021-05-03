Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road Warriors Are On The Move For WFX 21-04 [Image 4 of 5]

    Road Warriors Are On The Move For WFX 21-04

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 15th Transportation Company, 100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, “The Diamond Brigade,” Fort Sill, Okla., secures a vehicle to a transportation platform on March 5, 2021, in preparation for a company convoy to Fort Hood, Texas as the Diamond Brigade prepares for a multinational large-scale warfighter exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)

