Soldiers from the 15th Transportation Company, 100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, “The Diamond Brigade,” Fort Sill, Okla., secures a vehicle to a transportation platform on March 5, 2021, in preparation for a company convoy to Fort Hood, Texas as the Diamond Brigade prepares for a multinational large-scale warfighter exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6605058
|VIRIN:
|210305-A-ED017-1446
|Resolution:
|6192x4062
|Size:
|17.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Road Warriors Are On The Move For WFX 21-04 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
