    Road Warriors Are On The Move For WFX 21-04 [Image 1 of 5]

    Road Warriors Are On The Move For WFX 21-04

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Davonte Johnson, a motor transportation operator from the 15th Transportation Company, 100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, “The Diamond Brigade,” Fort Sill, Okla., secures a vehicle to a transportation platform on March 5, 2021, in preparation for a company convoy to Fort Hood, Texas as the Diamond Brigade prepares for a multinational large-scale warfighter exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)

