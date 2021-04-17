48th IBCT receives COVID-19 vaccines

A U.S. Army Soldier with the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard receives a COVID-19 vaccination April 17, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Macon, Georgia. Vaccinations ensure the force is protected and ready at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|04.17.2021
|04.18.2021 20:44
|6605023
|210417-Z-VK811-0005
|6720x4480
|3.49 MB
|MACON, GA, US
|0
|0
