48th IBCT receives COVID-19 vaccines

A U.S. Army Soldier with the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard receives a COVID-19 vaccination April 17, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Macon, Georgia. Vaccinations ensure the force is protected and ready at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

