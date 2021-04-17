Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard receives a COVID-19 vaccination April 17, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Macon, Georgia. Vaccinations ensure the force is protected and ready at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th IBCT receives COVID-19 vaccines [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    48th IBCT
    National Guard
    COVID-19

