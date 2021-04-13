Army vehicles get camo’d up at the paint booth

Jeff Porter, a painter at the Fort Stewart Maintenance Paint Booth, finishes applying camouflage paint to a Palletized Load System vehicle, April 13. Once the painting process is complete, the vehicle will be shipped over to Europe as part of the European Defensive Initiative. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Baltos, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)

