    Army vehicles get camo’d up at the paint booth [Image 3 of 3]

    Army vehicles get camo’d up at the paint booth

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Jeff Porter, a painter at the Fort Stewart Maintenance Paint Booth, finishes applying camouflage paint to a Palletized Load System vehicle, April 13. Once the painting process is complete, the vehicle will be shipped over to Europe as part of the European Defensive Initiative. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Baltos, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vehicles get camo’d up at the paint booth [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    406th Army Field Support Battalion

