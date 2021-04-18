Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEST RANGER COMPETITION

    BEST RANGER COMPETITION

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Kelson Brooks 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    1st. Lt. Alastair Keys, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, participate in the Combat Water Survival Assessment in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 18, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelson Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Kelson Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RANGER
    airborne
    ARMY
    FT. BENNING
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BRC 2021

