U.S. Army Rangers participate in the Combat Water Survival Assessment in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 18, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelson Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 18:44 Photo ID: 6604786 VIRIN: 210418-A-JL160-0497 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.18 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Kelson Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.