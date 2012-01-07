Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Soldiers and Sailors Hall in Pittsburgh, PA. during their summer concert tour. 1 July 2012 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Dawn Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 08:12
|Photo ID:
|6604340
|VIRIN:
|120701-Z-TF643-0007
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|150.67 KB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
