    Band of the Northeast performs at Soldiers and Sailors Hall [Image 3 of 4]

    Band of the Northeast performs at Soldiers and Sailors Hall

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2012

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dawn Hoffman 

    553 Air National Guard Band of the Northeast (formerly Mid-Atlantic)

    Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Soldiers and Sailors Hall in Pittsburgh, PA. during their summer concert tour. 1 July 2012 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Dawn Hoffman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2012
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 08:12
    Photo ID: 6604325
    VIRIN: 120701-Z-TF643-0006
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 615.88 KB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of the Northeast performs at Soldiers and Sailors Hall [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Dawn Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

