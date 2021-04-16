Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210416-N-WQ732-1018 ARABIAN GULF (April 16, 2021) Sailors heave around a line aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (TAK-E 8) in the Arabian Gulf, April 16. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #REPLENISHMENTATSEA
    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY

