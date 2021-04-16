Monterey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

210416-N-WQ732-1095 ARABIAN GULF (April 16, 2021) Fireman Tao Chen fills a bottle with a fuel sample aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (TAK-E 8) in the Arabian Gulf, April 16. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

