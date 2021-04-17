Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Best Ranger Competition (Day 2) [Image 21 of 25]

    2021 Best Ranger Competition (Day 2)

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st. Lt. Aaqib Syed (rear) and 1st. Lt. Remington Ponce-Pore fire their pistols during the Stress Shoot event at the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 17, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is a series of physical events such as swimming, rucking, and obstacle courses, that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit of the United States Army Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 06:55
    Photo ID: 6604300
    VIRIN: 210417-A-KL951-1021
    Resolution: 6546x4364
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition (Day 2) [Image 25 of 25], by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #lightfighters #bestrangercompetition #ranger #yearofthelightfighter #25thinfantrydivision

