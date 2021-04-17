2021 Best Ranger Competition (Day 2)

1st. Lt. Remington Ponce-Pore carries lumber to a military vehicle during a timed relay race at the 2021 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, GA, April 17, 2021. The Best Ranger Competition is a series of physical events such as swimming, rucking, and obstacle courses, that best showcase the competence, physical and mental endurance, and competitive spirit of the United States Army Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

