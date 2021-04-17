210417-N-UN585-2022

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Sailors in the Combat Accoustics division aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) pose for a photograph while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
