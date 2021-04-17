210417-N-UN585-2021

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Trevor Colley, from Big Bear, California, right, speaks to his division during his enlisted surface warfare specialist pinning ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
