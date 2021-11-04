Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter [Image 3 of 4]

    N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter

    NH, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dantè Davis, a military policeman with the 237th Military Police Company currently supporting the COVID-19 relief mission, receives an Army Achievement Medal and recognition during a ceremony April 11, 2021, at the New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Davis called 911 and assisted a police officer in a violent encounter with a civilian driver on his commute home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 22:15
    Photo ID: 6604102
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-TW741-1021
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: NH, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter
    N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter
    N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter
    N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    N.H. Guardsman Assists Police Officer in Violent Encounter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    911
    MP
    Army Achievement Medal
    police
    Army
    Army National Guard
    military police
    emergency
    Staff Sgt. Davis
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    237th Military Police
    911 call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT