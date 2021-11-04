N.H. Guardsman assists police officer in violent encounter

Staff Sgt. Dantè Davis, a military policeman with the 237th Military Police Company currently supporting the COVID-19 relief mission, receives an Army Achievement Medal and recognition during a ceremony April 11, 2021, at the New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Davis called 911 and assisted a police officer in a violent encounter with a civilian driver on his commute home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

