Spc. Jerry Marksbury assigned to the National Guard, participates in a field care event during the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Todd Field on Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Yarborough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 15:04 Photo ID: 6603900 VIRIN: 210417-A-NT242-4063 Resolution: 2171x3256 Size: 4.03 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger Competition 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.