Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Best Ranger Competition 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    Best Ranger Competition 2021

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Justin Yarborough 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Ranger Competitor's participate in a simulated event during the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Todd Field on Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Yarborough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6603899
    VIRIN: 210417-A-NT242-4008
    Resolution: 2897x4346
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Ranger Competition 2021
    Best Ranger Competition 2021
    Best Ranger Competition 2021
    Best Ranger Competition 2021
    Team 19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ranger
    airborne
    brc
    best ranger
    rltw
    brc2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT