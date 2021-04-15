Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th SC(T) Best Warrior Competition - Day 3 [Image 6 of 8]

    335th SC(T) Best Warrior Competition - Day 3

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Trevon Hendley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve soldiers Spc. Jemeel Anderson from the 812th Signal Company and Luis Rodriguez from the 820th Signal Company (TIN), begin their ruck march during the ruck march event for the 2021 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition on April 14, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. The 335th SC(T) BWC is a physically and mentally challenging event that brings together noncommissioned officers (NCO) and Soldiers from across the Command in order to compete for the title of Best Warrior. The top NCO and soldier will to the U.S. Army Reserve Command competition later this year. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6603894
    VIRIN: 210415-A-RG683-0431
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th SC(T) Best Warrior Competition - Day 3 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevon Hendley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

