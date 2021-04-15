U.S. Army Reserve soldier Spc. James Smith from the 982nd Combat Camera (Airborne), crawls through the low crawl event during an event for the 2021 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition on April 14, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. The 335th SC(T) BWC is a physically and mentally challenging event that brings together noncommissioned officers (NCO) and Soldiers from across the Command in order to compete for the title of Best Warrior. The top NCO and soldier will to the U.S. Army Reserve Command competition later this year. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6603895
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-RG683-0339
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|27.2 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 335th SC(T) Best Warrior Competition - Day 3 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevon Hendley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
