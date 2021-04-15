335th SC(T) Best Warrior Competition - Day 3

U.S. Army Reserve soldier Spc. James Smith from the 982nd Combat Camera (Airborne), crawls through the low crawl event during an event for the 2021 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition on April 14, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. The 335th SC(T) BWC is a physically and mentally challenging event that brings together noncommissioned officers (NCO) and Soldiers from across the Command in order to compete for the title of Best Warrior. The top NCO and soldier will to the U.S. Army Reserve Command competition later this year. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

