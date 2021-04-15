210415-N-QY794-1093

NORFOLK, Va. (April 15, 2021) – Sailors pose for a group photo after the Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Sailor of the Year announcement ceremony at Sewell’s Point Golf Course. The Sailor of the Year program recognizes Sailors who best represent the large number of dedicated professionals serving in a particular type of duty as assigned. The Sailor of the Year candidate is epitomized by a history of sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, outstanding professionalism and superior personal appearance. (U.S. Navy Photo Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

