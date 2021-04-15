210415-N-QY794-1044

NORFOLK, Va. (April 15, 2021) –Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Rear Adm. Lower Half John “Oscar” Meier, addresses Sailor of the Year candidates during an announcement ceremony at Sewell’s Point Golf Course. The Sailor of the Year program recognizes Sailors who best represent the large number of dedicated professionals serving in a particular type of duty as assigned. The Sailor of the Year candidate is epitomized by a history of sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, outstanding professionalism and superior personal appearance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

