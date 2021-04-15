Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210415-N-QY794-1044 [Image 1 of 3]

    210415-N-QY794-1044

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 15, 2021) –Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Rear Adm. Lower Half John “Oscar” Meier, addresses Sailor of the Year candidates during an announcement ceremony at Sewell’s Point Golf Course. The Sailor of the Year program recognizes Sailors who best represent the large number of dedicated professionals serving in a particular type of duty as assigned. The Sailor of the Year candidate is epitomized by a history of sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, outstanding professionalism and superior personal appearance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 09:18
    Photo ID: 6603691
    VIRIN: 210415-N-QY794-1044
    Resolution: 4240x2822
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210415-N-QY794-1044 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210415-N-QY794-1044
    210415-N-QY794-1028
    210415-N-QY794-1093

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNAL Announces FY2020 Sea &amp; Shore Sailors of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Rear Admiral
    GO NAVY
    SOY
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT