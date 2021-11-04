210411-N-BF356-1209
CELTIC SEA (April 11, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, delivers cargo to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 11, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 04:59
|Photo ID:
|6603530
|VIRIN:
|210411-N-BF356-1209
|Resolution:
|3706x5559
|Size:
|809.48 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
