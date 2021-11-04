Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210411-N-BF356-1398 [Image 1 of 2]

    210411-N-BF356-1398

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Larry Lockett 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210411-N-BF356-1398
    CELTIC SEA (April 11, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Griffith, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), gives instructions to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Qiana Hayden during a replenishment-at-sea, April 11, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 04:58
    Photo ID: 6603529
    VIRIN: 210411-N-BF356-1398
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 989 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210411-N-BF356-1398 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RAS
    #Iwo Jima
    #Navy
    #USN
    #LHD 7
    #Amphibious Readiness Group 4

