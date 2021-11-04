210411-N-BF356-1398

CELTIC SEA (April 11, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Griffith, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), gives instructions to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Qiana Hayden during a replenishment-at-sea, April 11, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)

