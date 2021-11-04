210411-N-BF356-1398
CELTIC SEA (April 11, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Griffith, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), gives instructions to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Qiana Hayden during a replenishment-at-sea, April 11, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr./RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 04:58
|Photo ID:
|6603529
|VIRIN:
|210411-N-BF356-1398
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|989 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210411-N-BF356-1398 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT