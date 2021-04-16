Teams gather at the start line to begin a road march of an unknown distance while participating in in the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Comptition (BRC) on Fort Benning, Ga., April 16, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

