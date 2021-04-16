Rangers Lead the Way

Retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett stands along side troops as they prepare to start a foot march during the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition (BRC) on Fort Benning, Ga., April 16, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 20:15
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
