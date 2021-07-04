Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chance and handler CW4 Joe Hall of California State Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Chance and handler CW4 Joe Hall of California State Guard

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    2nd Lt. Chance and his handler, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joe Hall of the California State Guard, are volunteers who have occasionally been at the Fort Hunter Liggett front gate for random narcotics checks. Chance is also a therapy dog, visiting assisted living facilities, hospitals, and people who just need a boost to their spirits.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 17:19
    Photo ID: 6603126
    VIRIN: 210407-O-AP697-933
    Resolution: 4661x3922
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chance and handler CW4 Joe Hall of California State Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chance and handler CW4 Joe Hall of California State Guard
    Chance and handler CW4 Joe Hall of California State Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    therapy dog
    K-9
    narcotics dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT