Chance and handler CW4 Joe Hall of California State Guard

2nd Lt. Chance and his handler, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joe Hall of the California State Guard, are volunteers who have occasionally been at the Fort Hunter Liggett front gate for random narcotics checks. Chance is also a therapy dog, visiting assisted living facilities, hospitals, and people who just need a boost to their spirits.

