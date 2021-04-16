Soldiers of the Raptor Detachment, Army Cyber Protection Brigade stand in formation during an activation ceremony for the detachment at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 15, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 16:45
|Photo ID:
|6603026
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-FX856-003
|Resolution:
|6032x4032
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Cyber Protection Brigade activates new detachment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Cyber Protection Brigade activates new detachment
LEAVE A COMMENT