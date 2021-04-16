Col. John Popiak, commander of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (right), and 1st Lt. Stephen Yonke (left) unfurl the colors of the brigade's Raptor Detachment during an activation ceremony for the detachment at Fort Gordon, Ga., April 15, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 16:45
|Location:
|US
Army Cyber Protection Brigade activates new detachment
