RDML Gregory Todd Visits RTC

Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains, tours USS Trayer (BST 21) at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting, watch standing and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

