    RDML Gregory Todd Visits RTC [Image 1 of 2]

    RDML Gregory Todd Visits RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains, tours USS Trayer (BST 21) at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting, watch standing and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 15:01
    VIRIN: 210415-N-BM202-1145
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, RDML Gregory Todd Visits RTC [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS

    tour
    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    U.S. Navy
    chaplain

