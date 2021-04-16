Virginia Beach, VA. (April 16, 2021) - Capt. Charles Eckhart, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, speaks to U.S. Fleet Forces Command foreign liaison officers (FLO) about EODGRU2's mission, capabilities and objectives during a FLO orientation visit to the command. EODGRU 2 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life (U.S. Navy photo Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6602555
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-AP176-1027
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|921.72 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODGRU2 Hosts USFF Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT