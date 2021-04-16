EODGRU2 Hosts USFF Foreign Liaison Officers

Virginia Beach, VA. (April 16, 2021) - Capt. Charles Eckhart, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, speaks to U.S. Fleet Forces Command foreign liaison officers (FLO) about EODGRU2's mission, capabilities and objectives during a FLO orientation visit to the command. EODGRU 2 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life (U.S. Navy photo Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/ Released)

