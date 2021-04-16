Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODGRU2 Hosts USFF Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 1 of 3]

    EODGRU2 Hosts USFF Foreign Liaison Officers

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    Virginia Beach, VA. (April 16, 2021) - Capt. Charles Eckhart, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, speaks to U.S. Fleet Forces Command foreign liaison officers (FLO) about EODGRU2's mission, capabilities and objectives during a FLO orientation visit to the command. EODGRU 2 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life (U.S. Navy photo Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/ Released)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:15
    Photo ID: 6602553
    VIRIN: 210416-N-AP176-1005
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    This work, EODGRU2 Hosts USFF Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD
    USFF
    FLO
    EODGRU2

