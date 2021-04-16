Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers take their second dive into Victory Pond [Image 6 of 6]

    Rangers take their second dive into Victory Pond

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Lucas Wenger 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    Rangers compete in the Water Event Swim of the Best Ranger Comptition (BRC) at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Ga., April 16, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lucas Wenger)

