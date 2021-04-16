Rangers emerge from Victory Pond

Rangers compete in the Water Event Swim of the Best Ranger Comptition (BRC) at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Ga., April 16, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lucas Wenger)

